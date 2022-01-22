Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Hub Group worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

