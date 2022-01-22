Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of NeoGenomics worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in NeoGenomics by 44.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NEO stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

