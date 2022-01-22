Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2,167.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90,389 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 516.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.