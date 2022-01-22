Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CQP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

