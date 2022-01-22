Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,857 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 34.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 440.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOH opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.