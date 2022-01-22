Barclays PLC Purchases 129,916 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.