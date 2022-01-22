Barclays PLC Purchases 14,821 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,802 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 151,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.92.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

