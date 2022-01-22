Barclays PLC Purchases 48,261 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Agree Realty worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.09 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

