Barclays PLC Purchases 8,999 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of EPR Properties worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

