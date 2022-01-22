Barclays PLC Purchases 99,278 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,278 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after buying an additional 866,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.