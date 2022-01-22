Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of EPR Properties worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

