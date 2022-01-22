Barclays PLC Raises Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of Realogy worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 241.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

