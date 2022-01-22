Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Hub Group worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

HUBG opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.