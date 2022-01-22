Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $209.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.13.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

