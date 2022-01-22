Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of TEGNA worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in TEGNA by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

