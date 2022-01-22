Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,075 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

