Barclays PLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Credicorp worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP opened at $137.29 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

