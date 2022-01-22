Barclays PLC Sells 21,962 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 554,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after purchasing an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

