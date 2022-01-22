Barclays PLC Sells 46,996 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,996 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.08 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

