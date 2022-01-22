Barclays PLC Sells 5,737 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.79. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

