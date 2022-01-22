Barclays PLC Sells 7,857 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 64.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

