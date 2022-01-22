Barclays PLC Sells 7,857 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HUBB opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

