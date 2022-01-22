Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

