Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,249 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 878,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $31.45 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

