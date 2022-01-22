Barclays PLC Trims Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

SRC stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

