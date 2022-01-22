Base Protocol Price Tops $1.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $358,981.48 and approximately $64,918.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

