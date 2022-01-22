Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002084 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $247.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,643,334 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

