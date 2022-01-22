Basid Coin (BASID) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $601,296.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.