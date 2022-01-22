Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.