bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.61

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $8.01. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

