Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00169817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.00352344 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

