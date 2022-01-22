Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,526.38 and $5,825.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

