Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 99,600 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.