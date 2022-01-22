Bellevue Group AG Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

BMRN stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

