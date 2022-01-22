Bellevue Group AG Buys 33,300 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1,233.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 40.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock worth $388,833,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of CTLT opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.