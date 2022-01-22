Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,042 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.