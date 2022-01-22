Bellevue Group AG Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.24% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCYC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.