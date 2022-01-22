Bellevue Group AG Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

