Bellevue Group AG Takes $3.32 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.55 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

