Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.65 or 0.06838164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,642.10 or 1.00052117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

