BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,975,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,442,000 after buying an additional 121,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.07 and a 1 year high of $82.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

