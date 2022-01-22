Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.96 or 0.06806873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.95 or 1.00081102 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

