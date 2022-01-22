Bezant Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $958,397.04 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00045502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BZNT is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

