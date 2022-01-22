BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $64.87 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

