BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.49 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $38,420.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.79 or 0.06868154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.38 or 0.99647192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.