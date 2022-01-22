Binamon Price Reaches $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $2.17 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binamon has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.44 or 0.06892881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,244.05 or 0.99831141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

