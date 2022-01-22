BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce $442.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $452.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,323 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,649,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

