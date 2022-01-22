Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,418 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 1.38% of Bionano Genomics worth $21,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

