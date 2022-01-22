Bismuth Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $379.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,583,891 coins and its circulating supply is 23,420,086 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

