Bistroo Price Down 28.6% This Week (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Bistroo has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $10,228.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.60 or 0.06927445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,405.25 or 1.00043978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003430 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

